From left: Danny Cowley, Paul Warne, Steven Schumacher and Alex Neil

How League One table would look for Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Wigan and Ipswich based on results since January transfer window closed

Danny Cowley recently admitted that Pompey would be occupying the play-off places if this present side had been assembled at the start of the campaign.

By Pepe Lacey
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 5:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 5:12 pm

So we thought we’d put that theory to the test to see if it rings true ahead of tonight’s penultimate game of the season against Wigan.

The Blues recruited five fresh faces during the January transfer window and said goodbye to seven others as Cowley carried out a mid-season squad overall.

The majority of those signings have made a positive impact at Fratton Park and that has restricted Pompey to just three losses in the league since.

Meanwhile, they head into tonight’s game against Wigan with seven wins and two draws from their past nine games at Fratton Park.

It all looks very positive, but would it be enough to see Pompey competing for promotion if the season began on February 1?

Here’s what we discovered...

1. AFC Wimbledon - 24th

Points total: 7; Record: P17; W0; D7; L10

Photo: Christopher Lee

2. Crewe - 23rd

Points total: 7; Record: P16; W2; D1; L13

Photo: Naomi Baker

3. Fleetwood - 22nd

Points total: 10; Record: P18; W1; D7; L8

Photo: Lewis Storey

4. Burton - 21st

Points total: 14; Record: P17; W3; D5; L9

Photo: Alex Davidson

