So we thought we’d put that theory to the test to see if it rings true ahead of tonight’s penultimate game of the season against Wigan.

The Blues recruited five fresh faces during the January transfer window and said goodbye to seven others as Cowley carried out a mid-season squad overall.

The majority of those signings have made a positive impact at Fratton Park and that has restricted Pompey to just three losses in the league since.

Meanwhile, they head into tonight’s game against Wigan with seven wins and two draws from their past nine games at Fratton Park.

It all looks very positive, but would it be enough to see Pompey competing for promotion if the season began on February 1?

Here’s what we discovered...

1. AFC Wimbledon - 24th Points total: 7; Record: P17; W0; D7; L10

2. Crewe - 23rd Points total: 7; Record: P16; W2; D1; L13

3. Fleetwood - 22nd Points total: 10; Record: P18; W1; D7; L8

4. Burton - 21st Points total: 14; Record: P17; W3; D5; L9