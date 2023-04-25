News you can trust since 1877
How many penalties Portsmouth have won in League One this season compared to Ipswich, Derby, Sheffield Wednesday & Co: in pictures

Pompey have been awarded seven penalties in League One this term.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 25th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST

That number is the highest for the Blues over the past two seasons, with an increase of four from the total won in the last campaign.

Colby Bishop has taken six of Pompey’s seven spot kicks, while Joe Pigott has also shared the duties.

But which sides have been awarded the post penalties this season?

We’ve taken a look at the number of spot kicks each outfit in League One have won to date and which have subsequently been converted and missed.

Here’s how Pompey compare.

The number of penalties each side in League One have been awarded this term.

1. League One penalties

The number of penalties each side in League One have been awarded this term. Photo: Jason Brown

Penalties won: 0; Penalties converted: 0; Penalties missed: 0.

2. Morecambe

Penalties won: 0; Penalties converted: 0; Penalties missed: 0. Photo: Jason Brown

Penalties won: 1; Penalties converted: 0; Penalties missed: 1.

3. Barnsley

Penalties won: 1; Penalties converted: 0; Penalties missed: 1. Photo: Gareth Copley

Penalties won: 2; Penalties converted: 2; Penalties missed: 0.

4. Fleetwood

Penalties won: 2; Penalties converted: 2; Penalties missed: 0. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

