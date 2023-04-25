Pompey have been awarded seven penalties in League One this term.

That number is the highest for the Blues over the past two seasons, with an increase of four from the total won in the last campaign.

Colby Bishop has taken six of Pompey’s seven spot kicks, while Joe Pigott has also shared the duties.

But which sides have been awarded the post penalties this season?

We’ve taken a look at the number of spot kicks each outfit in League One have won to date and which have subsequently been converted and missed.

Here’s how Pompey compare.

League One penalties The number of penalties each side in League One have been awarded this term.

Morecambe Penalties won: 0; Penalties converted: 0; Penalties missed: 0.

Barnsley Penalties won: 1; Penalties converted: 0; Penalties missed: 1.

Fleetwood Penalties won: 2; Penalties converted: 2; Penalties missed: 0.