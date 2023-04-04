News you can trust since 1877
How many points do Portsmouth need to get in the play-offs? Last 10 seasons analysed - gallery

A look at how many points traditionally you need to get into the play-offs in League One as Pompey eye a place in the top six

By Harry Mail
Published 4th Apr 2023, 11:38 BST

Pompey are currently 9th in the League One table and have their sights set on a late push for the top six. They are three points away with seven games left to play of the season.

John Mousinho has done a steady job since taking over from Danny Cowley at Fratton Park in January. He has won 56.25% of matches in charge and his team are unbeaten in their last four league outings after beating Forest Green Rovers 1-0 last time out.

Here is a look at how many points it has taken clubs in the third tier to finish 6th over the past decade...

Wycombe, 83 points

1. 2022

Wycombe, 83 points

Oxford, 74 points

2. 2021

Oxford, 74 points

Fleetwood, 61 points (decided by points-per-game)

3. 2020

Fleetwood, 61 points (decided by points-per-game)

Doncaster, 73 points

4. 2019

Doncaster, 73 points

