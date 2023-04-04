How many points do Portsmouth need to get in the play-offs? Last 10 seasons analysed - gallery
A look at how many points traditionally you need to get into the play-offs in League One as Pompey eye a place in the top six
Pompey are currently 9th in the League One table and have their sights set on a late push for the top six. They are three points away with seven games left to play of the season.
John Mousinho has done a steady job since taking over from Danny Cowley at Fratton Park in January. He has won 56.25% of matches in charge and his team are unbeaten in their last four league outings after beating Forest Green Rovers 1-0 last time out.
Here is a look at how many points it has taken clubs in the third tier to finish 6th over the past decade...