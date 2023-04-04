A look at how many points traditionally you need to get into the play-offs in League One as Pompey eye a place in the top six

Pompey are currently 9th in the League One table and have their sights set on a late push for the top six. They are three points away with seven games left to play of the season.

John Mousinho has done a steady job since taking over from Danny Cowley at Fratton Park in January. He has won 56.25% of matches in charge and his team are unbeaten in their last four league outings after beating Forest Green Rovers 1-0 last time out.

Here is a look at how many points it has taken clubs in the third tier to finish 6th over the past decade...

2022 Wycombe, 83 points

2021 Oxford, 74 points

2020 Fleetwood, 61 points (decided by points-per-game)

2019 Doncaster, 73 points