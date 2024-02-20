News you can trust since 1877
How many points Portsmouth, Derby County and Bolton need to secure League One promotion - gallery

Here, we take a look at the average points tallies required to secure promotion from League One as Pompey continue to lead the charge.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 20th Feb 2024, 17:27 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 17:27 GMT

Pompey continue to lead the way in League One, holding a six-point advantage over nearest-rivals Derby County - who have played a game less - and boasting a nine-point lead over Bolton, who can make inroads on the Blues when they play one of their three games in hand at Cambridge tonight.

But what sort of points total do the three teams looking best placed to secure the two automatic promotion places need to secure passage back to the Championship?

Here, we take a look at the past 10 teams to finish second in League One to get a rough idea of what's needed.

Take a look below to find out whether John Mousinho's men are on pace to secure a spot back in the second tier of English footbal.

Points - 98. Needed - 97

1. 2022/23 - Ipswich Town

Points - 98. Needed - 97

Points - 90. Needed - 90

2. 2021/22 - Rotherham United

Points - 90. Needed - 90

Points - 97. Needed - 81

3. 2020/21 - Peterborough United

Points - 97. Needed - 81

Points - 1.77=81.42. Needed - 1.75=80.5

4. 2019/20 - Rotherham United (Covid season, points per game used to calculate final standings)

Points - 1.77=81.42. Needed - 1.75=80.5

