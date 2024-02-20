Pompey continue to lead the way in League One, holding a six-point advantage over nearest-rivals Derby County - who have played a game less - and boasting a nine-point lead over Bolton, who can make inroads on the Blues when they play one of their three games in hand at Cambridge tonight.

But what sort of points total do the three teams looking best placed to secure the two automatic promotion places need to secure passage back to the Championship?

Here, we take a look at the past 10 teams to finish second in League One to get a rough idea of what's needed.

Take a look below to find out whether John Mousinho's men are on pace to secure a spot back in the second tier of English footbal.