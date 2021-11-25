How Millwall loanee is singing Portsmouth boss’ tune as video of him belting out Chimes delights supporters

Mahlon Romeo is set to take on the Pompey wheel of fortune after going ‘all in’ with his rendition of the Pompey Chimes.

By Jordan Cross
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 5:22 pm
Updated Thursday, 25th November 2021, 5:44 pm

And Blues boss Danny Cowley has told how he believes the Millwall loanee joining in with chants of ‘play up Pompey’ after the Lincoln win, epitomises the growing spirit between fans and players he’s looking for.

A video of Romeo singing at the top of his voice with the away end made a big impact among Blues followers, after the 3-0 success on Tuesday night.

Cowley revealed how that was noted by staff and will lead to the right-sided defender being give a cash boost for his tuneful efforts.

The head coach has installed a ‘wheel of fortune’ at the club’s Roko base, which can see players either fined or given a prize for their conduct.

Romeo’s singing has been viewed as the kind of behaviour which signifies the team spirit, which is behind Pompey’s five-game winning run and eight-game unbeaten sequence.

That means the 26-year-old, who is the son of legendary DJ and producer Jazzy B, will be rewarded for hitting the right note with his boss.

Mahlon Romeo belts out the Chimes after the Lincoln win.

Cowley said: ‘Mahlon’s got a free spin for that.

‘He got a fine last week, had to spin the wheel and got a £150 fine.

‘But Nicky (Cowley) clicked on the story on social media after the Lincoln game and saw the video of him singing ‘play up Pompey’.

‘Whenever we see a player do something we like we call it ‘all in’.

‘We want our players to be all in, so when they do something which replicates being all in they get a free spin.

‘So now he gets to spin the wheel and win his money back.

‘That interacting with our supporters in that way was our definition of all in.

‘It shows the connection which is growing, and that’s how you become powerful - by being together.’

