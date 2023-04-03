Pompey have 10 senior players whose contracts come to an end at the end of the season.

While some have club options on their current deals, others are yet to discover what their long-term futures look like.

New boss John Mousinho is yet to decide which out-of-contract men he’d like to keep in his squad as he concentrates on a late play-off push.

But how much are those members of his side worth?

Well, we’ve taken a look at Football Manager to discover how much the Blues stand lose in transfer fees should their out-of-contract men depart for free this summer.

Here’s how those figures look.

1 . Pompey's out-of-contract players How much transfer fees Pompey would miss out on if their out-of-contract players left for free. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Kieron Freeman Football Manager valuation: £52,000. Photo: Paul Thompson Photo Sales

3 . Jay Mingi Football Manager valuation: £372,000. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

4 . Louis Thompson Football Manager valuation: £73,000. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales