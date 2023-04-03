How much Portsmouth could lose in transfer fees should 10 out-of-contract players leave for free - according to Football Manager: in pictures
Pompey have 10 senior players whose contracts come to an end at the end of the season.
While some have club options on their current deals, others are yet to discover what their long-term futures look like.
New boss John Mousinho is yet to decide which out-of-contract men he’d like to keep in his squad as he concentrates on a late play-off push.
But how much are those members of his side worth?
Well, we’ve taken a look at Football Manager to discover how much the Blues stand lose in transfer fees should their out-of-contract men depart for free this summer.
Here’s how those figures look.