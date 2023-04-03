News you can trust since 1877
How much Portsmouth could lose in transfer fees should 10 out-of-contract players leave for free - according to Football Manager: in pictures

Pompey have 10 senior players whose contracts come to an end at the end of the season.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 18:00 BST

While some have club options on their current deals, others are yet to discover what their long-term futures look like.

New boss John Mousinho is yet to decide which out-of-contract men he’d like to keep in his squad as he concentrates on a late play-off push.

But how much are those members of his side worth?

Well, we’ve taken a look at Football Manager to discover how much the Blues stand lose in transfer fees should their out-of-contract men depart for free this summer.

Here’s how those figures look.

How much transfer fees Pompey would miss out on if their out-of-contract players left for free.

1. Pompey's out-of-contract players

How much transfer fees Pompey would miss out on if their out-of-contract players left for free. Photo: National World

Football Manager valuation: £52,000.

2. Kieron Freeman

Football Manager valuation: £52,000. Photo: Paul Thompson

Football Manager valuation: £372,000.

3. Jay Mingi

Football Manager valuation: £372,000. Photo: Jason Brown

Football Manager valuation: £73,000.

4. Louis Thompson

Football Manager valuation: £73,000. Photo: Jason Brown

