Pompey fans have been praised for their fantastic support at Derby on the weekend.

Despite the Blues’ season being all but over after missing out on the play-offs, 3,120 supporters made the trip to Pride Park for the final away fixture of the campaign.

The Fratton faithful’s magnificent following helped John Mousinho’s men to a 1-1 draw against promotion-chasing Derby.

In fact, the fixture was the second-most watched contest in League One this season with 31,744 in attendance.

But how does the Blues support compare across the EFL?

We’ve taken a look at the highest away followings from across the Football League last weekend to discover where Pompey’s figures rank.

2 . Wigan fans at Reading - Select Car Leasing Stadium Away attendance: 919; Overall attendance: 21,919. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

3 . Exeter fans at Ipswich - Portman Road Away attendance: 919; Overall attendance: 29,334. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

4 . Bradford fans at Northampton - Sixfields Away attendance: 948; Overall attendance: 7,786. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales