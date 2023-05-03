How outstanding Portsmouth support at Derby has seen them rival Birmingham and Burnley in away followings: in pictures
Pompey fans have been praised for their fantastic support at Derby on the weekend.
Despite the Blues’ season being all but over after missing out on the play-offs, 3,120 supporters made the trip to Pride Park for the final away fixture of the campaign.
The Fratton faithful’s magnificent following helped John Mousinho’s men to a 1-1 draw against promotion-chasing Derby.
In fact, the fixture was the second-most watched contest in League One this season with 31,744 in attendance.
But how does the Blues support compare across the EFL?
We’ve taken a look at the highest away followings from across the Football League last weekend to discover where Pompey’s figures rank.