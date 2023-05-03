News you can trust since 1877
How outstanding Portsmouth support at Derby has seen them rival Birmingham and Burnley in away followings: in pictures

Pompey fans have been praised for their fantastic support at Derby on the weekend.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 3rd May 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 07:34 BST

Despite the Blues’ season being all but over after missing out on the play-offs, 3,120 supporters made the trip to Pride Park for the final away fixture of the campaign.

The Fratton faithful’s magnificent following helped John Mousinho’s men to a 1-1 draw against promotion-chasing Derby.

In fact, the fixture was the second-most watched contest in League One this season with 31,744 in attendance.

But how does the Blues support compare across the EFL?

We’ve taken a look at the highest away followings from across the Football League last weekend to discover where Pompey’s figures rank.

How Pompey's away following at Derby compares to EFL figures.

1. How Pompey's away following at Derby compares to EFL figures

How Pompey's away following at Derby compares to EFL figures. Photo: Jason Brown

Away attendance: 919; Overall attendance: 21,919.

2. Wigan fans at Reading - Select Car Leasing Stadium

Away attendance: 919; Overall attendance: 21,919. Photo: Gareth Copley

Away attendance: 919; Overall attendance: 29,334.

3. Exeter fans at Ipswich - Portman Road

Away attendance: 919; Overall attendance: 29,334. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Away attendance: 948; Overall attendance: 7,786.

4. Bradford fans at Northampton - Sixfields

Away attendance: 948; Overall attendance: 7,786. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Related topics:PortsmouthBirminghamBurnleyPompeyBluesJohn MousinhoEFLLeague One