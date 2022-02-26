'Bang average but have got some heart... Cowley got it wrong... O'Brien has to start' - how Portsmouth fans reacted to 3-3 draw against Fleetwood
Pompey fans on social media have been reacting after seeing their side come back from 3-0 down to clinch a 3-3 draw against Fleetwood.
Here’s what they have had to say after substitute Aiden O’Brien scored the all-important equaliser five minutes into injury time.
@jakemeyers2015: Glad I wasn't at #Pompey today, much better sat in 24 degree heat on the beach, cocktail in hand.
Good to see we managed to secure a point, but a really poor result against a relegation threatened side.
Sooner this season ends, the better. HUGE transfer window in the summer.
@GavH_: Why can’t #Pompey just play like that from the beginning and in both halves?!
Great comeback but should never of been 3-0 down in first place.
@PocockJayden: Great comeback to be fair but this shows how low we are as a football club, struggling to beat Fleetwood and Shrewsbury and sat 11th in the league shows something, we need to change quickly! #Pompey
@LewPeet: Cowley got it completely wrong today and has to take accountability.
O’Brien needs to be starting on Tuesday and I’d argue Walker should be nowhere near the team #Pompey
@NeilTansley: Regardless of if you think we should have been winning against Fleetwood, you have to give credit to the lads for fighting back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3. #Pompey
@robert89__: We were 3-0 down and we should have still won the game with the amount of chances (23) had.
The first two conceded was us slacking, I think credit due where credit due for not giving up regardless.
Still 2 points dropped unfortunately. #Pompey
@The1898PFC: Great to come back and draw, but #Pompey were so wasteful.
Walker, Hirst, Raggett all missed big chances.
Just so grateful that it was O’Brien through on goal for the third.
@pompeyauslander: We might be bang average but we've definitely got some heart #pompey.