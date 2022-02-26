Aiden O'Brien celebrates his last-gasp equaliser.

Here’s what they have had to say after substitute Aiden O’Brien scored the all-important equaliser five minutes into injury time.

@jakemeyers2015: Glad I wasn't at #Pompey today, much better sat in 24 degree heat on the beach, cocktail in hand.

Good to see we managed to secure a point, but a really poor result against a relegation threatened side.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sooner this season ends, the better. HUGE transfer window in the summer.

@GavH_: Why can’t #Pompey just play like that from the beginning and in both halves?!

Great comeback but should never of been 3-0 down in first place.

@PocockJayden: Great comeback to be fair but this shows how low we are as a football club, struggling to beat Fleetwood and Shrewsbury and sat 11th in the league shows something, we need to change quickly! #Pompey

@LewPeet: Cowley got it completely wrong today and has to take accountability.

O’Brien needs to be starting on Tuesday and I’d argue Walker should be nowhere near the team #Pompey

@NeilTansley: Regardless of if you think we should have been winning against Fleetwood, you have to give credit to the lads for fighting back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3. #Pompey

@robert89__: We were 3-0 down and we should have still won the game with the amount of chances (23) had.

The first two conceded was us slacking, I think credit due where credit due for not giving up regardless.

Still 2 points dropped unfortunately. #Pompey

@The1898PFC: Great to come back and draw, but #Pompey were so wasteful.

Walker, Hirst, Raggett all missed big chances.

Just so grateful that it was O’Brien through on goal for the third.