How does Fratton Park's average attendance compare to the rest of League One?

How Portsmouth’s home attendances compare to League One rivals Sunderland, Ipswich, Charlton, Sheffield Wednesday

It’s been a season of transition on the pitch for Pompey as well as off it as major redevelopment work continues to hamper Fratton Park’s attendance figures.

By Pepe Lacey
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 1:23 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 1:44 pm

Numbers have fluctuated due to safety concerns, ticketing issues and the demolition of half of the north stand lower.

Yet, after Saturday’s three-goal comeback against Fleetwood, Danny Cowley was full of praise for the Fratton faithful who helped inspire the team rescue a point when defeated looked more likely.

But how does Pompey’s number compare to others in League One?

Well, we’ve looked at FootballWebPages to see how Pompey’s average attendance for the season compares to the rest of the division.

Here’s what we found.

1. Wham Stadium - Accrington

Capacity: 5,450; Average home attendance: 2,999; Average percentage filled: 59%

Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales

2. Highbury Stadium - Fleetwood

Capacity: 5,327; Average home attendance: 3,073; Average percentage filled: 55.9%

Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales

3. Pirelli Stadium - Burton

Capacity: 6,912; Average home attendance: 3,117; Average percentage filled: 50.3%

Photo: Pool

Photo Sales

4. Jonny-Rocks Stadium - Cheltenham

Capacity: 7,200; Average home attendance: 4,149; Average percentage filled: 56%

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
League OneSunderlandSheffield WednesdayPortsmouthIpswich
Next Page
Page 1 of 6