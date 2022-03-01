Numbers have fluctuated due to safety concerns, ticketing issues and the demolition of half of the north stand lower.

Yet, after Saturday’s three-goal comeback against Fleetwood, Danny Cowley was full of praise for the Fratton faithful who helped inspire the team rescue a point when defeated looked more likely.

But how does Pompey’s number compare to others in League One?

Well, we’ve looked at FootballWebPages to see how Pompey’s average attendance for the season compares to the rest of the division.

Here’s what we found.

1. Wham Stadium - Accrington Capacity: 5,450; Average home attendance: 2,999; Average percentage filled: 59% Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

2. Highbury Stadium - Fleetwood Capacity: 5,327; Average home attendance: 3,073; Average percentage filled: 55.9% Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

3. Pirelli Stadium - Burton Capacity: 6,912; Average home attendance: 3,117; Average percentage filled: 50.3% Photo: Pool Photo Sales

4. Jonny-Rocks Stadium - Cheltenham Capacity: 7,200; Average home attendance: 4,149; Average percentage filled: 56% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales