The pair had started to become an effective duo for Pompey in recent weeks.

But suspension and injury has forced them onto the sidelines, prompting Danny Cowley to tinker with his forward options.

Jacobs is currently out with a knew complaint, while Curtis is presently serving a two-match ban after collecting 10 yellows cards in League One.

The Blues will no doubt be counting down the days until their returns.

In the meantime, though, here’s how they and other goalscoring partnerships in the Pompey ranks compare to those at their League One rivals.

Message From the Editor

You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.

1. Adam Phillips to Cole Stockton: 2 Club: Morecambe Provider: Phillips (Centre-midfield) Scorer: Stockton (Striker) Photo: The News Photo Sales

2. Ryan Tunnicliffe to Marcus Harness: 2 Club: Pompey Provider: Ryan Tunnicliffe (Centre-midfield) Scorer: Harness (Winger) Photo: The News Photo Sales

3. Bersant Celina to Macauley Bonne: 2 Club: Ipswich Provider: Celine(Attacking-midfield) Scorer: Bonne (Striker) Photo: The News Photo Sales

4. Ronan Curtis to Michael Jacobs: 2 Club: Pompey Provider: Curtis (Winger) Scorer: Jacobs (Winger) Photo: The News Photo Sales