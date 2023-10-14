It’s official – Pompey are currently the come-from-behind kings of English football!

Six times this season John Mousinho’s side have conceded first and gone behind in important league games.

But on four of those occasions, the Blues have refused to buckle and have fought their way back to secure victory. They’ve drawn the other two and are yet to taste defeat when in a losing position.

Of course, conceding first and bringing pressure on themselves will be something the head coach will be keen to address going forward.

Yet the way his side remain focused on the job at hand, along with their never-say-die attitude, will stand them in good stead during a season that will hopefully see the Blues end their long wait for Championship football.

At present, Pompey’s ability to overcome adversity and bounce back sees them sit top of the League One table.

But that’s not the only standing they’re leaders of. Indeed, no other club in England has secured more points from a losing position that the Blues – 14 of their 28 league points to date have come that way.

Here’s how their record compares to others in the top tiers of English football.

By the way, at the other end of the scale are the likes of Burnley, Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth and Charlton, who are yet to win after going behind this season.

1 . Pompey - 14 points from losing positions Deficits: 6. Wins: 4. Draws: 2. Loses: 0.

2 . Liverpool - 10 points from losing positions Deficits: 5. Wins: 3. Draws: 1. Loses: 1.

3 . Crewe - 10 points from losing positions Deficits: 8. Wins: 2. Draws: 4. Loses: 2.