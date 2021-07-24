How Portsmouth boss hopes to snare more Championship talent after Millwall, Luton Town, Swansea City and Rotherham United arrivals

And the Blues boss believes that can yet see players step down from the Championship and arrive at PO4.

Cowley has landed eight players so far this summer, with a swathe of new recruits still required ahead of the new campaign.

A trio of those additions - Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe - were playing regular second-tier football last term, while Kieron Freeman was with Swansea City.

Yet all three were tempted to step down a division after their contracts came to a close at their respective clubs.

Cowley has no doubt the pull of Pompey played a significant factor in those moves being completed.

And whether free agents, fees or loans, the 42-year-old has no doubt more additions can be convinced to follow suit before August 31.

Danny Cowley. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He said: ‘We’ve signed players who’ve come out of the Championship, but ultimately they’re free agents.

‘So whatever they were earning in the Championship they weren’t earning from June 30, when they were out of contract.

‘I’ve managed at many clubs and this place is a really easy sell, because it’s a brilliant football club, people know it’s a brilliant football club and know about the support.

‘Anyone who’s been to Fratton Park as an opposing player would love to play at Fratton Park wit the supporters on their side.

‘From that perspective, the supporters may not understand how invaluable they are.

‘When you do speak to players the club itself and the location is certainly an easy sell.’

