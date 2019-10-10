The Scot possessed the best win percentage of all the current bosses in the division, but the Black Cats still felt a change was needed. Ross won 39 of the 76 Sunderland matches he took charge (51.3%) of after arriving at the Stadium of Light from St Mirren in May 2018. In the wake of the Black Cats’ decision to part company with the Scot, Pompey’s Kenny Jackett now has the highest win ratio of his League One contemporaries. Here’s how he compares to the rest of the managers left in the division...1

1. Kenny Jackett - Portsmouth Time since appointment: Two years and 96 days. 'Win ratio: 50 per cent Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages Freelance Buy a Photo

2. Micky Mellon - Tranmere Time since appointment: Three years and three days. 'Win ratio: 48.8 per cent. Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

3. Paul Tisdale - MK Dons Time since appointment: 1 year and 124 days.'Win ratio: 45.6 per cent Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

4. Darren Ferguson - Peterborough Time since appointment: 255 days.'Win ratio: 45.2 per cent JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more