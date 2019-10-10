Checkatrade Trophy FINAL - Sunderland v Portsmouth - 31/03/19'Portsmouths Manager Kenny Jackett and Sunderland Manager Jack Ross

How Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett's win ratio compares to other League One managers in wake of Jack Ross' Sunderland sacking

Pompey’s League One promotion rivals Sunderland sacked manager Jack Ross on Tuesday.

The Scot possessed the best win percentage of all the current bosses in the division, but the Black Cats still felt a change was needed. Ross won 39 of the 76 Sunderland matches he took charge (51.3%) of after arriving at the Stadium of Light from St Mirren in May 2018. In the wake of the Black Cats’ decision to part company with the Scot, Pompey’s Kenny Jackett now has the highest win ratio of his League One contemporaries. Here’s how he compares to the rest of the managers left in the division...1

Time since appointment: Two years and 96 days. 'Win ratio: 50 per cent

1. Kenny Jackett - Portsmouth

Time since appointment: Three years and three days. 'Win ratio: 48.8 per cent.

2. Micky Mellon - Tranmere

Time since appointment: 1 year and 124 days.'Win ratio: 45.6 per cent

3. Paul Tisdale - MK Dons

Time since appointment: 255 days.'Win ratio: 45.2 per cent

4. Darren Ferguson - Peterborough

