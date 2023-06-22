Andy Cullen has every reason to be proud of the former MK Dons man’s elevation to Southampton boss this week.

It was November 2019 when Cullen, as executive director at Stadium MK, took a remarkable leap of faith and chose his right-back to replace the dismissed Paul Tisdale.

The 33-year-old Martin had featured 16 times in the Dons’ campaign – now he was challenged with keeping them in League One.

Immediately hanging up his boots to focus on management, it heralded the beginning of a new career direction.

Now, three-and-half years later, the former Swansea manager has taken over the St Mary’s helm following protracted negotiations.

And Pompey’s chief executive believes Martin possesses the talent to succeed.

Cullen told The News: ‘I’ve worked very, very closely with Russ, firstly as a player and then giving him his first managerial opportunity.

New Southampton boss Russell Martin was handed his first managerial job at MK Dons - by Pompey chief executive Andy Cullen. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

‘He is a very bright up-and-coming manager, who has a clear way of playing the game and is set for really good things.

‘At MK Dons, we signed him from Walsall in January 2019 after he had spent six months as their player-coach. He helped us over the line with promotion from League Two that season.

‘The following year, when Paul Tisdale moved on, we got Russ out of the changing room and gave him the job the same day.

‘He had done his pro licence and you could see those leadership qualities, both inside and outside the game.

Andy Cullen appointed Russell Martin as MK Dons boss in November 2019 when still a player in their League One side. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘A bit like John (Mousinho) he inherited a side mid-season. Differently, he was initially very pragmatic in his approach to secure League One status that season in a year truncated by the pandemic.

‘The following season Russ became identifiable by the style and philosophy of the football his team played. It started at MK Dons and became very much part of the Swansea blueprint.

‘He’s someone with real leadership qualities and, coupled with his talents and credentials, has given himself the best chance of success in his managerial career.’

Certainly there were similarities when Mousinho was appointed Pompey head coach in January.

The 36-year-old central defender quit playing at Oxford United for a Fratton Park switch which would mark his maiden role in management.

Mousinho subsequently collected 39 points from 23 games to lift the Blues into eighth spot in League One, albeit missing out on the play-offs.

Cullen added: ‘Having worked so closely with Russ, we have kept in touch over the years.

‘He leads a very successful community foundation in Brighton, which is aimed at young people.