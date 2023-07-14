News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

How Portsmouth compare to Bolton, Derby, Reading & Co as early 2023-24 League One promotion favourites: in pictures

Pompey have made a blistering start to the summer transfer window.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 14th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST

In the opening month of the market, 10 new arrivals have been added to John Mouinsho’s squad as he looks to build his promotion-contending side.

Optimism amongst fans is growing, with the club announcing more than 14,300 season tickets have been sold ahead of the upcoming campaign.

It’s set to be an exciting season in League One after big-spending Ipswich and Sheffield won promotion, while sides Reading, Wigan and Barnsley have been hit with financial troubles this summer.

We’ve taken a look at the latest odds by Sky Bet to see where Pompey compare to their third-tier rivals as the early favourites for the 2023-24 campaign.

The latest League One odds.

1. Latest League One odds

The latest League One odds. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Promotion odds: 18/1.

2. Northampton

Promotion odds: 18/1. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Promotion odds: 18/1.

3. Cheltenham

Promotion odds: 18/1. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Promotion odds: 18/1.

4. Burton

Promotion odds: 18/1. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:BoltonDerbyPortsmouthPompeyLeague OneReading