Pompey have won four major trophies over the course of their illustrious 125-year history

The Blues’ FA Cup glory in 2008 represents their most recent major triumph, adding to their 1939 success.

On top of their cup fortunes, the Fratton Park outfit were – at one stage – the best team in England, winning the First Division in consecutive seasons in 1949 and 1950.

That has seen them amass four major honours to their name - three more than their fierce south coast rivals Southampton.

But are Pompey one of the most decorated clubs in England?

Following Manchester City’s crowning as Premier League champions, we’ve taken a look at how the Blues’ major honours compare?

Here’s what we found.

1 . England's most decorated clubs Where Pompey sit as the most decorated clubs in England. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2 . Derby - 24th League titles: 2; FA Cup: 1; League Cup: 0; European trophies: 0; Total trophies: 3. Photo: Stroud Photo Sales

3 . West Ham - 23rd League titles: 0; FA Cup: 3; League Cup: 0; European trophies: 0; Total trophies: 3. Photo: Kent Gavin Photo Sales

4 . Bolton - 22nd League titles: 0; FA Cup: 4; League Cup: 0; European trophies: 0; Total trophies: 4. Photo: Ron Burton Photo Sales