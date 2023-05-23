News you can trust since 1877
How Portsmouth compare to Liverpool, Manchester United, Sunderland & Co as England’s most decorated club: in pictures

Pompey have won four major trophies over the course of their illustrious 125-year history
By Pepe Lacey
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:30 BST

The Blues’ FA Cup glory in 2008 represents their most recent major triumph, adding to their 1939 success.

On top of their cup fortunes, the Fratton Park outfit were – at one stage – the best team in England, winning the First Division in consecutive seasons in 1949 and 1950.

That has seen them amass four major honours to their name - three more than their fierce south coast rivals Southampton.

But are Pompey one of the most decorated clubs in England?

Following Manchester City’s crowning as Premier League champions, we’ve taken a look at how the Blues’ major honours compare?

Here’s what we found.

Where Pompey sit as the most decorated clubs in England.

1. England's most decorated clubs

Where Pompey sit as the most decorated clubs in England. Photo: Shaun Botterill

League titles: 2; FA Cup: 1; League Cup: 0; European trophies: 0; Total trophies: 3.

2. Derby - 24th

League titles: 2; FA Cup: 1; League Cup: 0; European trophies: 0; Total trophies: 3. Photo: Stroud

League titles: 0; FA Cup: 3; League Cup: 0; European trophies: 0; Total trophies: 3.

3. West Ham - 23rd

League titles: 0; FA Cup: 3; League Cup: 0; European trophies: 0; Total trophies: 3. Photo: Kent Gavin

League titles: 0; FA Cup: 4; League Cup: 0; European trophies: 0; Total trophies: 4.

4. Bolton - 22nd

League titles: 0; FA Cup: 4; League Cup: 0; European trophies: 0; Total trophies: 4. Photo: Ron Burton

