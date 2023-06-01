News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts

How Portsmouth compare to Reading, Charlton, Barnsley & Co as the most followed League One club on Instagram: in pictures

There’s no questioning Pompey have one of the biggest fanbases in League One.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 1st Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

Last season, the Fratton faithful travelled in their numbers up and down the country in support of John Mousinho’s men, who disappointingly missed out on the play-offs for the third successive season.

And their passionate fanbase even stems across the globe, with supporters coming from Australia and Malta (to name a few!) to watch their beloved team.

But how does the Blues’ support compare to their rivals?

We’ve taken a look at the most followed League One on Instagram to see where Pompey rank.

Here’s what we found.

League One's most followed club on Instagram

1. League One's most followed club on Instagram

League One's most followed club on Instagram Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Instagram followers: 32.3k.

2. Port Vale

Instagram followers: 32.3k. Photo: Morgan Harlow

Photo Sales
Instagram followers: 36.7k.

3. Carlisle

Instagram followers: 36.7k. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Instagram followers: 44.1k.

4. Cheltenham

Instagram followers: 44.1k. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:League OnePortsmouthReadingCharltonInstagramBluesJohn MousinhoAustralia