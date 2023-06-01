How Portsmouth compare to Reading, Charlton, Barnsley & Co as the most followed League One club on Instagram: in pictures
Last season, the Fratton faithful travelled in their numbers up and down the country in support of John Mousinho’s men, who disappointingly missed out on the play-offs for the third successive season.
And their passionate fanbase even stems across the globe, with supporters coming from Australia and Malta (to name a few!) to watch their beloved team.
But how does the Blues’ support compare to their rivals?
We’ve taken a look at the most followed League One on Instagram to see where Pompey rank.
Here’s what we found.