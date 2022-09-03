How Portsmouth had to hold their nerve to land Huddersfield Town attacker ahead of Coventry City, Rotherham United & Co
Danny Cowley aired his delight at Josh Koroma choosing Pompey as they held their nerve over the transfer window’s finale.
The Blues were left celebrating a positive end to the summer window, as Koroma joined at the death on a season-long loan from Huddersfield.
Koroma could have stayed in the Championship, with Coventry City and Rotherham United keen on securing his services.
The News understands Pompey couldn’t compete with the contribution to the 23-year-old’s wages being made by other interested parties.
Koroma made it clear Fratton Park was his preferred destination, however, leading to a tense finale as his new home was decided.
Thankfully for Pompey it worked out in their favour with an impressive piece of final business.
Cowley said: ‘It was a really good ending for us.
‘We worked hard to bring Josh in.
‘We wanted to keep one loan back, because we were aware that players who weren’t available become available.
‘We’ve worked with him before and he had a huge amount of Championship interest.
‘But Josh made it clear early on he wanted to come to us, and that ultimately allowed us to get it done. We thank Huddersfield for trusting us with their player.
‘Josh was adamant from when we spoke he wanted to come to this club.
‘He knows about the club and support base. He knows Reeco (Hackett) and has worked with us before.
‘We have a good relationship and he’s a really exciting signing for us.’