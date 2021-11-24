When the defender arrived in PO4 on deadline day, his signing was met with a number of raised eyebrows.

The Blues, in fairness, had brought established EFL right-back Kieron Freeman to the club a few weeks before, and another full-back wasn’t expected to be high on Danny Cowley’s shopping list.

But the Millwall loanee’s arrival has already paid dividends, with sections of the Fratton faithful calling for the club’s hierarchy to keep him on the south coast permanently.

The Antigua and Barbados international has already emerged as a fans’ favourite across his time at the club, thanks to his classy and assured performances at both ends of the pitch.

So far in League One, he has averaged 2.4 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game, as he rarely gets beaten in one v one duals on the right.

And he’s no slouch on the front foot either, with the 26-year-old able to utilise his pace when driving the ball forward which was highlighted perfectly when he provided the assist to Ronan Curtis’ opener in the 2-2 draw with Charlton.

The love for the former Gillingham man reached new heights yesterday, with video footage of him singing ‘play up Pompey’ with the travelling supporters at Sincil Bank after the 3-0 rout over Lincoln.

Pompey fans have demanded the club sign loanee Mahlon Romeo on a permanent deal. Picture: PinPep Media / Joe Pepler

But the question now for the Pompey hierarchy is should they make his stay in royal blue permanent with other areas of the pitch needing desperate investment?

It’s no secret that the club need to find a goal scoring solution with John Marquis’ inconsistencies costing the Blues, while a central defender wouldn’t go amiss with Paul Downing and Clark Robertson blighted by injuries.

However, if Gary Rowett is willing to sell, and the club can afford to keep him, then there couldn’t be a more obvious transfer move for the former Lincoln boss to make moving forward,

