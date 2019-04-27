How Portsmouth’s 1-1 draw at Sunderland unfolded A general view inside the Stadium of Light. Picture: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Join Will Rooney for live updates of Pompey’s crunch League One promotion trip to Sunderland. Don’t forget to hit refresh to get the latest match action... James Vaughan handed Portsmouth opportunity against former club Sunderland Kenny Jackett hoping Tom Naylor can still improve after being honoured by Portsmouth team-mates