Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler

How Portsmouth's squad is shaping up ahead of the 2019-20 season

Pompey have made three signings during the summer transfer window.

James Bolton, Ellis Harrison and Paul Downing have all arrived at Fratton Park. Here’s a look at how Kenny Jackett’s squad is taking shape ahead of their 2019-20 season curtain raiser against Shrewsbury on August 3…

Set to continue as No1 after a fine maiden season

1. Goalkeeper - Craig MacGillivray

PinPep' - Images to be used only for Portsmouth FC and The News publications (including online platforms). Images cannot be reso
Made just five appearances last season - all of which came in cup competitions. Kenny Jackett has previously said he expects McGee to search for regular football elsewhere.

2. Goalkeeper - Luke McGee

PinPep' - Images to be used only for Portsmouth FC and The News publications (including online platforms). Images cannot be reso
End last season as No2 keeper. May head out on loan to gain experience, however.

3. Goalkeeper - Alex Bass

PinPep' - Images to be used only for Portsmouth FC and The News publications (including online platforms). Images cannot be reso
Arrived as Pompey's first signing of the summer, penning a three-year deal after leaving Shrewsbury

4. Right-back - James Bolton

Arrived as Pompey's first signing of the summer, penning a three-year deal after leaving Shrewsbury
