Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila of Portsmouth celebrates with teammate Ellis Harrison, Ben Close, and Marcus Harness after scoring his team's sixth goal during the FA Cup Second Round match between Portsmouth FC and King's Lynn Town on November 28, 2020 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

How Portsmouth, Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle fare in the shock League One alternative table

Here is how the League One table would look if only English players goals counted.

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 2:25 pm

Portsmouth are 16 matches into their 2021/22 League One campaign and currently sit in 14th place on 20 points.

Marcus Harness, who is from Coventry, is Pompey’s top scorer in the league with five goals, while Lewisham-born striker John Marquis has four.

For a bit of fun we have taken a look (via Transfermrkt) at how the League One table would currently look if only goals from English players had counted this season.

Here is a look at how Pompey and their League One rivals fare in the alternative table.

1. Rotherham United

Position difference: +2. W: 11. D: 3. L: 2. Goals for/against: 26/6. Total points: 36.

Photo: OLI SCARFF

2. Oxford United

Position difference: +4. W: 9. D: 4. L: 2. Goals for/against: 19/9. Total points: 31.

Photo: Alex Burstow

3. Cambridge United

Position difference: +7. W: 9. D: 4. L: 3. Goals for/against: 17/12. Total points: 31.

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Wigan Athletic

Position difference: -3. W: 7. D: 6. L: 3. Goals for/against: 13/6. Total points: 27.

Photo: Lewis Storey

