How Portsmouth, Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle fare in the shock League One alternative table

Portsmouth are 16 matches into their 2021/22 League One campaign and currently sit in 14th place on 20 points.

Marcus Harness, who is from Coventry, is Pompey’s top scorer in the league with five goals, while Lewisham-born striker John Marquis has four.

For a bit of fun we have taken a look (via Transfermrkt) at how the League One table would currently look if only goals from English players had counted this season.

Here is a look at how Pompey and their League One rivals fare in the alternative table.

1. Rotherham United Position difference: +2. W: 11. D: 3. L: 2. Goals for/against: 26/6. Total points: 36. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2. Oxford United Position difference: +4. W: 9. D: 4. L: 2. Goals for/against: 19/9. Total points: 31. Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

3. Cambridge United Position difference: +7. W: 9. D: 4. L: 3. Goals for/against: 17/12. Total points: 31. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Wigan Athletic Position difference: -3. W: 7. D: 6. L: 3. Goals for/against: 13/6. Total points: 27. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales