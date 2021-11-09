How Portsmouth, Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle fare in the shock League One alternative table

Portsmouth are 16 matches into their 2021/22 League One campaign and currently sit in 14th place on 20 points.
Marcus Harness, who is from Coventry, is Pompey’s top scorer in the league with five goals, while Lewisham-born striker John Marquis has four.
For a bit of fun we have taken a look (via Transfermrkt) at how the League One table would currently look if only goals from English players had counted this season.
Here is a look at how Pompey and their League One rivals fare in the alternative table.
Page 1 of 6