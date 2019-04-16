PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 30: A general view of the stadium prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Portsmouth and AFC Bournemouth at Fratton Park on January 30, 2016 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

How Portsmouth, Sunderland, Barnsley and Charlton's League One promotion odds shifted in a dramatic weekend

There was more drama at the top of the League One this weekend as the race from promotion intensifies. 

In a weekend full of late drama and surprises, the promotion picture has taken its latest twist - which has impacted the bookmakers' odds. Scroll down and click through the pages to see how the League One promotion odds shifted after another dramatic weekend:

Defeat to Barnsley at the weekend saw the Cod Army's long odds drift even further out. The play-offs are now looking unlikely.

1. Fleetwood Town - 500/1

The Brewers are one of the in-form sides in the division, however their odds lengthened despite a comfortable win over Scunthorpe United at the weekend.

2. Burton Albion - 500/1

The Seasiders saw their play-off hopes take a hit with defeat to Peterborough at the weekend, and they took are now at long odds to be promoted.

3. Blackpool - 500/1

Their remarkable 5-4 victory on Wearside keeps Coventr in play-off contention but with the sides above them winning, their odds lengthened slightly.

4. Coventry City - 250/1

