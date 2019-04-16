How Portsmouth, Sunderland, Barnsley and Charlton's League One promotion odds shifted in a dramatic weekend
There was more drama at the top of the League One this weekend as the race from promotion intensifies.
In a weekend full of late drama and surprises, the promotion picture has taken its latest twist - which has impacted the bookmakers' odds. Scroll down and click through the pages to see how the League One promotion odds shifted after another dramatic weekend:
1. Fleetwood Town - 500/1
Defeat to Barnsley at the weekend saw the Cod Army's long odds drift even further out. The play-offs are now looking unlikely.