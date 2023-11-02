How Portsmouth turned heartache to joy for outstanding former Manchester United hopeful and Lincoln City man

Regan Poole has revealed his heartache after finally making the international breakthrough.

And the in-form defender has outlined a belief Pompey can offer him the platform for further recognition with Wales.

The 25-year-old, who has been in outstanding form this season, was given his bow for the Dragons in their 4-0 success against Gibraltar last month.

That was after a substantial period in the international wilderness following a 2019 call-up by Ryan Giggs, where Poole failed to gain any playing time.

Not getting on the pitch after going so close was a difficult experience for the summer arrival from Lincoln, but that pain has been eased by being given his maiden senior cap by Rob Page.

Now Poole is hurting for further involvement, as Wales prepare to travel to Armenia and host Turkey in two make-or-break Euro qualifiers across the international break this month.

The former Manchester United man believes the platform afforded him at Fratton Park in a flying start to the campaign played a key role in his call-up.

Now the belief is more of the same can follow - if Poole continues to maintain the high standards he’s set at PO4.

Regan Poole is thriving at Pompey - leading to a Wales call-up last month: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire

He said: ‘The longer I can stay in the squad the better and I’m hoping for as many more call-ups as possible.

‘I was called up a few years ago and got that little experience of being with the boys, but I didn’t actually get on the pitch so I was quite disappointed.

‘Now I’ve got on the pitch I’m looking to be in the squad and be a mainstay there.

‘So hopefully that can be the case, but if it isn’t I’ve played for my country and that’s something me and my family can be really proud of.

‘This is my first call-up in a long time - we’re doing good as a team here at Portsmouth and I feel I’m doing alright individually.

‘So If I can keep that form up then hopefully I can keep playing in the squad.