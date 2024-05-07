Pompey have benefitted from one of the largest fanbases in League One as they sought promotion back to the Championship. However, as they step up one stage in the EFL tier, that could be about to change with Fratton Park’s capacity over 20,000 seats fewer than the largest stadium in the Championship.

The PO7 side, however, have had restricted attendances due to the multi-million-pound redevelopment of the stadium which is due to conclude by the end of the 2025 season.

As the Blues seek to build up their squad ahead of their return to the second tier of English football, here is how their home attendances compare to the likes of Leeds, Sunderland and Millwall...

1 . Pompey's attendance table vs Championship rivals How Fratton Park's average attendance compares to their upcoming Championship rivals Photo Sales