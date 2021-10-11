There’s been a few hiccups along the way at Fratton Park, but fans have returned in their droves to get their football fix after being robbed of the chance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Of course, ongoing PO4 redevelopment work and health and safety measures means Pompey’s attendances will continue to be affected for the time being.

However, that didn’t stop 17,418 getting in to watch the recent 4-0 thumping of Sunderland.

And no doubt, those types of figures will continue as the Fratton faithful continue to get behind Danny Cowley and his team – with next week’s home game against Ipswich one that will surely have fans flocking back.

But where does Pompey’s attendances rank among their League One rivals?

Well, they certainly put them in the top 10 – despite the restrictions in place.

Here’s the current top 10 after the latest round of matches...

1. Portsmouth fans during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Sunderland at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 2 October 2021. Pompey fans have enjoyed their return to Fratton Park this season following the end of COVID-19 restrictions picture:Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2. Lincoln City (10) - 8,882 The Imps narrowly missed out on promotion to the Championship last season losing to Blackpool in the play-off final. Michael Appleton's side are into their third season at League One level after an historic promotion in 2019. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3. Rotherham United (9) - 9,317 Rotherham United have been across all three of the EFL divisions in the last nine years with several promotions and relegation's. Paul Warne's side look to have settled between League One and Championship level however with three relegation's from the Championship and two promotions from League One in the last five seasons. One thing for sure is it's never dull for Millers fans. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

4. Wigan Athletic (8) - 9,698 Wigan Athletic are among the front runners in League One this season following a summer of investment which including the acquisition of Black Cats Max Power and Charlie Wyke. The 2013 FA Cup winners have spent three of the last six seasons at League One level and average just under 10,000 fans at the DW Stadium. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images) Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales