How Portsmouth's average League One away support compares to Plymouth, Ipswich, Bolton, Port Vale & Co - picture gallery

Two-hundred-and-forty-five hardy souls made the midweek trip to Ipswich on Tuesday night to cheer on Pompey in the Papa John’s Trophy.

That commitment was rewarded with a 2-0 win as Danny Cowley’s side progressed to the last 16 of the much maligned competition.

It was also the Blues’ 13th road trip of the season as the travelling Fratton faithful continue to rack up the mileage following their club.

But how does Pompey’s average away attendance compare to others in League One?

Of course, these sort of figures will be weighted by where clubs have travelled so far this season.

But it nevertheless demonstrates the loyal backing the Blues & Co have on the road in this term’s third tier.

1. Accrington Average travelling support: 137

2. Fleetwood Average travelling support this season: 191.

3. Burton Albion Average travelling support this season: 225.

4. Cheltenham Town Average travelling support this season: 251.