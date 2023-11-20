News you can trust since 1877
How Portsmouth's average player age compares with Derby County, Bolton Wanderers, Bristol Rovers and rest of League One

There was a marked shift in Pompey’s recruitment last summer to signing talent they can develop and improve their resale value.
By Jordan Cross
Published 20th Nov 2023, 17:00 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 17:16 GMT

That has naturally led to the group’s average age coming down, as sporting director Rich Hughes’ successfully actions the policy and builds the Blues’ pool of assets.

But how does the squad’s average age now stack up against the rest of League One? Using data compiled by Twitter page League 1 News (@League1news22) we’ve produced a table for the mean age of club’s players in the third tier.

Pompey's average player age is coming down.

1. League One average player age

Pompey's average player age is coming down. Photo: Jason Brown

Average age: 27.2

2. Derby County

Average age: 27.2 Photo: Michael Regan

Average age: 26.5

3. Wycombe Wanderers

Average age: 26.5 Photo: Jason Brown

Average age: 26.4

4. Stevenage

Average age: 26.4 Photo: Rhianna Chadwick

