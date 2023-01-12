News you can trust since 1877
How does the Fratton faithful's average away numbers compare to the rest of League One?

How Portsmouth’s away following compares to League One rivals Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich, Derby, Charlton & Co - in pictures

The Fratton faithful are known for travelling in numbers up and down the country in support of their club.

By Pepe Lacey
3 minutes ago

This term, the Blues have been heavily backed with notable sell-out trips to Wycombe, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 1,057 die-hard supporters made the longest trip of the season to date for their visit to Morecambe in November.

But how does Pompey’s following away from home compare to their League One rivals?

The Away Fans have put together the average followings for each side in the third tier, along with the total figures as well as each side’s average miles travelled across the whole campaign.

Here’s where the Blues rank on that list.

1. Fleetwood

Average away following: 176; Total travellers: 2,291; Club average miles travelled (full season): 175.

Photo: Jan Kruger

2. Accrington

Average away following: 182; Total travellers: 2,178; Club average miles travelled (full season): 158.

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

3. Burton

Average away following: 222; Total travellers: 2,891; Club average miles travelled (full season): 109.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

4. Forest Green

Average away following: 279; Total travellers: 3,295; Club average miles travelled (full season): 128.

Photo: Matthew Lewis

