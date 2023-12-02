News you can trust since 1877
How Portsmouth's away tickets sold total in League One compares to rivals - including Derby, Bolton and Charlton: gallery

More than 1,400 Pompey fans are hitting the road this morning for their side’s latest away day in League One.
By Mark McMahon
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 09:29 GMT

Despite the frosty conditions and the freezing temperatures expected at Sixfields around kick-off, the Fratton faithful will be out in force yet again to give John Mousinho and his side their fantastic backing.

The Blues, on average, have been accompanied by 1,667 fans on the road this season – a figure determined by the number of tickets allocated by home clubs.

That puts Pompey fans right up there as the mosy loyal in the division. And the same can be said after we looked into how many away tickets clubs have sold this season so far. Again, the number of away games helps determine that figure. But once more, the Fratton faithful have shown they’re not afraid to get on the road and back their team.

Here’s how total away ticket sales numbers compare across all clubs in League One.

Most League One clubs are in double figures for the number of away games they've played this season.

1. Away day followings

Most League One clubs are in double figures for the number of away games they've played this season. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Away average: 224.. Away games played: 9.

2. Fleetwood - 2,016 total

Away average: 224.. Away games played: 9. Photo: Alex Livesey

Away average: 276. Away games played: 9.

3. Cheltenham - 2,484 total

Away average: 276. Away games played: 9. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Away average: 260. Away games played: 10.

4. Burton Albion - 2,600 total

Away average: 260. Away games played: 10. Photo: Michael Steele

