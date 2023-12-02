How Portsmouth's away tickets sold total in League One compares to rivals - including Derby, Bolton and Charlton: gallery
Despite the frosty conditions and the freezing temperatures expected at Sixfields around kick-off, the Fratton faithful will be out in force yet again to give John Mousinho and his side their fantastic backing.
The Blues, on average, have been accompanied by 1,667 fans on the road this season – a figure determined by the number of tickets allocated by home clubs.
That puts Pompey fans right up there as the mosy loyal in the division. And the same can be said after we looked into how many away tickets clubs have sold this season so far. Again, the number of away games helps determine that figure. But once more, the Fratton faithful have shown they’re not afraid to get on the road and back their team.
Here’s how total away ticket sales numbers compare across all clubs in League One.