How Portsmouth’s disappointing form over past six games cost Blues play-off spot as League One rivals Ipswich, Plymouth & Barnsley flourish - in pictures
Pompey’s form in recent weeks has been far from impressive.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 20th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST
Indeed, John Mousinho’s men have picked up just one win in their previous six league games - which came against now relegated Forest Green.
Five draws in that period has seen the Blues lose ground on their top six rivals, with that mountain now too big to conquer.
Here’s how the League One form table would place Pompey over the past six games.
