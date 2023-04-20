News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Ofcom BGT complaints surge after man sets himself on fire
3 minutes ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
54 minutes ago Battersea dogs to form guard of honour at Paul O’Grady’s funeral
1 hour ago Moonbin, member of K-pop band Astro, dies at 25
11 hours ago Liverpool easyJet flight makes emergency landing in Germany
13 hours ago Pope’s gift to King Charles to be used at coronation - what is it?

How Portsmouth’s disappointing form over past six games cost Blues play-off spot as League One rivals Ipswich, Plymouth & Barnsley flourish - in pictures

Pompey’s form in recent weeks has been far from impressive.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 20th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

Indeed, John Mousinho’s men have picked up just one win in their previous six league games - which came against now relegated Forest Green.

Five draws in that period has seen the Blues lose ground on their top six rivals, with that mountain now too big to conquer.

Here’s how the League One form table would place Pompey over the past six games.

How Pompey's form compares to rivals over past six games.

1. League One form table

How Pompey's form compares to rivals over past six games. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Won: 0; Drawn: 1; Lost: 5; Points: 1.

2. Shrewsbury - 24th

Won: 0; Drawn: 1; Lost: 5; Points: 1. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Won: 0; Drawn: 2; Lost: 4; Points: 2.

3. Port Vale - 23rd

Won: 0; Drawn: 2; Lost: 4; Points: 2. Photo: Morgan Harlow

Photo Sales
Won: 1; Drawn: 0; Lost: 5; Points: 3.

4. Accrington - 22nd

Won: 1; Drawn: 0; Lost: 5; Points: 3. Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:BluesLeague OnePortsmouthPompeyIpswichPlymouthBarnsleyJohn Mousinho