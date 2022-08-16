That could be partly down to Colby Bishop’s presence in the Blues’ front line, with the striker scoring three goals in his first three league matches for the Blues.

Indeed, his goals have largely contributed to Cowley’s side netting five goals in their opening three League One games this term.

This has given Pompey an impressive total of 4.7 expected goals (XG) per game.

XG assigns a value – between zero and one – to all chances in a game based on a number of different factors to judge its quality.

Albeit some potential anomalies, the current numbers could give a strong indication of how each team will perform over the course of the season.

We’ve taken to FotMob to see where Pompey’s current expected goals compare to each of their League One rivals after the first three games of the campaign.

