Pompey have scored five goals in three League One games so far this term.

How Portsmouth's impressive expected goals rate compares to League One rivals Derby, Ipswich, Peterborough and Sheffield Wednesday

Danny Cowley’s new-look Pompey attack has caused havoc for League One defences so far this term.

By Pepe Lacey
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 4:54 am

That could be partly down to Colby Bishop’s presence in the Blues’ front line, with the striker scoring three goals in his first three league matches for the Blues.

Indeed, his goals have largely contributed to Cowley’s side netting five goals in their opening three League One games this term.

This has given Pompey an impressive total of 4.7 expected goals (XG) per game.

XG assigns a value – between zero and one – to all chances in a game based on a number of different factors to judge its quality.

Albeit some potential anomalies, the current numbers could give a strong indication of how each team will perform over the course of the season.

We’ve taken to FotMob to see where Pompey’s current expected goals compare to each of their League One rivals after the first three games of the campaign.

1. MK Dons

Goals scored: 0; Expected goals: 1.1.

2. Oxford United

Goals scored: 1; Expected goals: 1.3

3. Port Vale

Goals scored: 2; Expected goals: 1.8

4. Lincoln

Goals scored: 2; Expected goals: 1.9

