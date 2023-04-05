News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
1 minute ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest
2 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
3 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
3 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
6 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list

How Portsmouth’s impressive form over past 10 games compares to League One rivals Barnsley, Ipswich, Derby & Sheffield Wednesday - gallery

Pompey have seen a drastic change in fortunes under John Mousinho.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 6th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST

In fact, the Blues are the second highest points earners per game in the EFL since his arrival in January.

His men are currently unbeaten in their last four league games, which has reduced the deficit to the play-offs, with seven games remaining.

With the gap to the top six now just three points, who are the in-form teams in the division heading into the campaign’s climax?

We’ve taken a look at the League One form table over the past 10 games to work out how Pompey compare to their third-tier rivals.

Here’s how the standings would look.

Where Pompey would sit in League One form table from previous 10 games.

1. League One form table

Where Pompey would sit in League One form table from previous 10 games. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Record: W0 D3 L7; Points: 3.

2. Oxford United - 24th

Record: W0 D3 L7; Points: 3. Photo: Richard Heathcote

Photo Sales
Record: W1 D2 L7; Points: 5.

3. Forest Green - 23rd

Record: W1 D2 L7; Points: 5. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Record: W1 D3 L6; Points: 6.

4. Morecambe - 22nd

Record: W1 D3 L6; Points: 6. Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
PompeyPortsmouthLeague OneBarnsleyIpswichDerbySheffield WednesdayJohn MousinhoEFLBlues