This saw 19,009 supporters inside PO4 treated to another thrilling encounter between the two south coast clubs, in an early top of the table clash in League One.

While the Fratton faithful packed out all three stands, 1,899 Argyle fans made the 356-mile round-trip from Home Park as they sold out their Milton End allocation.

Indeed, Saturday’s fixture now boasts the Blues’ highest attendance of the season to date following summer redevelopment work to both the North and South stands.

But how does that impressive figure compare to the rest of the EFL?

We’ve taken a look at the highest attendances from this weekend’s matches to see where Pompey’s total of 19,009 compares with sides from the Championship, League One and League Two.

Here’s what we found.

Swansea.com Stadium - 15,207 More than 15,000 fans watched Swansea dismantle struggling Hull 3-0 at the Swansea.com Stadium. The Saturday lunchtime kick-off saw 15,207 supporters fill the ground, which can hold up to 21,088.

Valley Parade - 16,433 Bradford's home fixture against Walsall is the only League Two game that makes it onto the list as 16,433 fans watched Mark Hughes' men sneak a 2-1 win at Valley Parade. The three points saw the Bantams move up to fifth in the table as they look to make a return to League One.

St Andrews - 16,633 Although some sections of St Andrews remains closed for safety reasons, 16,633 fans filled the ground as Birmingham took on local rivals Coventry. However, the scoreline failed to match the occasion with the derby finishing 0-0, while Gus Hamer was sent off for the Sky Blues, who still sit at the foot of the table.

University of Bolton Stadium - 17,016 Bolton continued their fine start to the season as they edged newly-relegated Peterborough 1-0 at the University of Bolton Stadium. An 86th minute winner from Dapo Afolayan saw Ian Evatt's men move fifth in the table in front of 17,016 fans, which included 618 travelling Posh supporters.