How Portsmouth's impressive Fratton Park attendance against Plymouth compares to Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield, Norwich, Middlesbrough and Co’s figures
There was a sell-out crowd in attendance at Fratton Park on Saturday as Pompey picked up a late point against Plymouth.
This saw 19,009 supporters inside PO4 treated to another thrilling encounter between the two south coast clubs, in an early top of the table clash in League One.
While the Fratton faithful packed out all three stands, 1,899 Argyle fans made the 356-mile round-trip from Home Park as they sold out their Milton End allocation.
Indeed, Saturday’s fixture now boasts the Blues’ highest attendance of the season to date following summer redevelopment work to both the North and South stands.
But how does that impressive figure compare to the rest of the EFL?
We’ve taken a look at the highest attendances from this weekend’s matches to see where Pompey’s total of 19,009 compares with sides from the Championship, League One and League Two.
Here’s what we found.