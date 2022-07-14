Pompey have a staggering 141k followers on Instagram.

How Portsmouth’s impressive reach on Instagram compares to League One rivals Ipswich, Sheffield Wed, Derby, Peterborough & Co

Social media has become a vital tool for clubs across the world to keep fans updated with the latest news surrounding their sides.

For many, it can be the first chance to catch a glimpse of their team’s newest addition or it can provide an opportunity to see what a new arrival has to say.

As a result, it’s now common during transfer windows for loyal supporters to constantly refresh their feeds as they eagerly await incoming news.

And that will be no different for Pompey’s impressive 141,000 followers on Instagram as the Fratton faithful bid to keep up to date on all the club’s latest developments.

But how does the Blues’ numbers on this particular social media platform compare to their League One rivals?

We’ve taken to Instagram to discover which third-tier club has the biggest Instagram reach based on the number of followers they currently have.

Here’s what we found.

1. Accrington - 24th

Posts: 2,253; Number of followers: 22.2k.

2. Morecambe - 23rd

Posts: 1,011; Number of followers: 23.7k.

3. Port Vale - 22nd

Posts: 2,701; Number of followers: 25k.

4. Cheltenham - 21st

Posts: 3,463; Number of followers: 31.6k.

