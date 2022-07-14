For many, it can be the first chance to catch a glimpse of their team’s newest addition or it can provide an opportunity to see what a new arrival has to say.

As a result, it’s now common during transfer windows for loyal supporters to constantly refresh their feeds as they eagerly await incoming news.

And that will be no different for Pompey’s impressive 141,000 followers on Instagram as the Fratton faithful bid to keep up to date on all the club’s latest developments.

But how does the Blues’ numbers on this particular social media platform compare to their League One rivals?

We’ve taken to Instagram to discover which third-tier club has the biggest Instagram reach based on the number of followers they currently have.

Here’s what we found.

Accrington - 24th Posts: 2,253; Number of followers: 22.2k.

Morecambe - 23rd Posts: 1,011; Number of followers: 23.7k.

Port Vale - 22nd Posts: 2,701; Number of followers: 25k.

Cheltenham - 21st Posts: 3,463; Number of followers: 31.6k.