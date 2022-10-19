How Portsmouth’s impressive squad value compares to Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Ipswich Town, Bolton Wanderers & Co in League One
Danny Cowley has always intimated Pompey can’t compete with the League One big guns in terms of spending power.
And there’s reason to believe that, with the likes of Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday splashing the cash over the summer in a bid to find success this term.
But the Blues were busy in the summer with many of their 12 new faces recruited loan additions.
Players such as Marlon Pack, Colby Bishop and Dane Scarlett have largely flourished since their arrivals and also bring with them a healthy market value.
We’ve taken a look at Transfermarkt’s estimated valuations for each League One squad to see where the Blues rank compared to the third tier big-guns.