And there’s reason to believe that, with the likes of Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday splashing the cash over the summer in a bid to find success this term.

But the Blues were busy in the summer with many of their 12 new faces recruited loan additions.

Players such as Marlon Pack, Colby Bishop and Dane Scarlett have largely flourished since their arrivals and also bring with them a healthy market value.

We’ve taken a look at Transfermarkt’s estimated valuations for each League One squad to see where the Blues rank compared to the third tier big-guns.

1. Morecambe Estimated market value: £5m.

2. Accrington Estimated market value: £5.18m.

3. Cambridge Estimated market value: £5.54m.

4. Exeter Estimated market value: £5.81m.