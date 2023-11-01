Pompey fans have been hitting the road in recent days following back-to-back away games at Cambridge and Reading respectively.

In total, John Mousinho’s table-toppers have been cheered on by 4,361 supporters in those recent trips to the Abbey and Madejski stadiums – and that doesn’t include those Blues fans who sneaked into the home ends at the U’s and Royals!

Pompey are, off course, back on the road this weekend as they head to Paul Cook’s Chesterfield in the first round of the FA Cup. There’s then a midweek EFL Trophy trip to Leyton Orient to come as the travel bug really kicks in!

At least a home game against Charlton on November 11 follows that, before Pompey supporters can put their feet up heading into the international break.

They’ll certainly deserve the rest if the current schedule is anything to go by. But how does the Blues’ average away attendance numbers this term compare with their League One rivals?

With the help of @_The72, this is what we discovered.

2,891 Pompey fans witnessed the Blues come from 2-0 down to beat Reading 3-2 at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday

Fleetwood - 226 average League One away games played: 8.

Burton Albion - 265 average League One away games played: 8.