Pompey are expected to be accompanied by close to 4,000 fans for this Saturday’s League One trip Wigan Athletic.
By Mark McMahon
Published 26th Sep 2023, 17:30 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 18:03 BST

Another show of force is expected on the road as supporters get behind the Blues’ early-season push to be right up their amid the promotion battle come the end of the campaign.

Already, 2,927 Pompey fans descended on Derby’s Pride Park for their biggest away gate of the season.

That was then followed by an eye-catching 654 die-hards, who made the long mid-week trip to Barnsley last Tuesday night.

They’re certainly impressive numbers by the travelling Fratton faithful. But how does the Blues’ average away attendance this term compare with their League One rivals?

With the help of @_The72, this is what we discovered.

Note: Tickets for Pompey’s trip to the DW Stadium are still available.

Pompey fans have hit the road four times this season to cheer on the Blues in League One

Pompey fans have hit the road four times this season to cheer on the Blues in League One

League One away games played: 5.

2. Fleetwood - 276 average

League One away games played: 5.

League One away games played: 5.

3. Burton Albion - 288 average

League One away games played: 5.

League One away games played: 5.

4. Cheltenham - 351 average

League One away games played: 5.

