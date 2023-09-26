How Portsmouth's incredible average away attendance in League One compares to rivals - including Barnsley, Bolton and Reading: gallery
Another show of force is expected on the road as supporters get behind the Blues’ early-season push to be right up their amid the promotion battle come the end of the campaign.
Already, 2,927 Pompey fans descended on Derby’s Pride Park for their biggest away gate of the season.
That was then followed by an eye-catching 654 die-hards, who made the long mid-week trip to Barnsley last Tuesday night.
They’re certainly impressive numbers by the travelling Fratton faithful. But how does the Blues’ average away attendance this term compare with their League One rivals?
With the help of @_The72, this is what we discovered.
Note: Tickets for Pompey’s trip to the DW Stadium are still available.