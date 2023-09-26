Pompey are expected to be accompanied by close to 4,000 fans for this Saturday’s League One trip Wigan Athletic.

Another show of force is expected on the road as supporters get behind the Blues’ early-season push to be right up their amid the promotion battle come the end of the campaign.

Already, 2,927 Pompey fans descended on Derby’s Pride Park for their biggest away gate of the season.

That was then followed by an eye-catching 654 die-hards, who made the long mid-week trip to Barnsley last Tuesday night.

They’re certainly impressive numbers by the travelling Fratton faithful. But how does the Blues’ average away attendance this term compare with their League One rivals?

With the help of @_The72, this is what we discovered.

