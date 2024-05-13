Pompey’s travelling fans certainly enjoyed their final season in League One.

With 47 points from a possible 69 secured, and just two league defeats suffered, it was a key reason why John Mousinho’s side booked their place in the Championshp so handsomely. It also explained why getting a ticket for a Blues match on the road proved difficult at times.

If certain League One grounds had offered more capacity, it’s inevitable Pompey would have welcomed more fans on their travels this season. Instead, the Blues were limited to a 1,747 average away attendance as supply failed to meet demand.

It’s still an impessive total. But how does it stack up against this year’s Championship teams, who benefitted from bigger away ends? And what sort of away followings can Fratton Park expect in the Championship next term?