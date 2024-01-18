How Portsmouth's intriguing starting XI could look in five years' time - according to Football Manager 2024
Here is how Portsmouth could line up in five years' time, according to a simulation on Football Manager 2024.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pompey are currently top of the League One table in 2024 - and, unfortunately, according to a simulation we ran on Football Manager 2024, they'll be in the exact same position in 2029.
On January 18, 2029, though, the Blues' starting XI looks very different. Meanwhile, there's a change of manager, too, with former Bristol City and Leicester boss Nigel Pearson at the helm rather than John Mousinho.
Of course, it's all a bit of fun for these dark winter nights as we wait patiently for Pompey to make their next move in the January transfer window.
In the meantime, let's take a look at what's predicted to be the Blues' starting line-up five years into the future.