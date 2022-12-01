Pompey’s draw with Derby saw fan angst grow as they went on to fall out of the play-off places across the following the weekend.

The point against the Rams represented their fourth successive draw in League One, a run which has seen them pick up maximum points just once in their previous nine league games.

Yet, it’s a stark contrast to their early season form which saw them enjoy an unbeaten opening to the campaign in the opening nine fixtures.

With the season now hitting the four-month mark, Danny Cowley’s sit seventh in the table having picked up 28 points in the opening 17 games.

But how does their start compare to their previous campaigns?

We’ve taken a look at where Pompey have sat on December 1 in each season over the past decade in comparison to this term and where they finished.

Here’s what we found.

2021-22 (League One) Position: 9th; Games played: 20; Points: 32; End of season position: 10th; End of season points: 73.

2020-21 (League One) Position: 6th; Games played: 15; Points: 25; End of season position: 8th; End of season points: 72.

2019-20 (League One) Position: 10th; Games played: 17; Points: 27; End of season position: 4th; End of season points: 65*.

2018-19 (League One) Position: 1st; Games played: 19; Points: 44; End of season position: 4th; End of season points: 88.