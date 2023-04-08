News you can trust since 1877
How Portsmouth’s outstanding 4,171 following at MK Dons compares to figures across EFL - including Burnley, Hull City & Derby County: in pictures

The Fratton faithful showed their continued support once again on Good Friday.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 8th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

This saw 4,171 supporters make the bank holiday trip to Stadium MK on a sunny afternoon in Buckinghamshire.

Despite Connor Ogilvie putting the Blues ahead against the League One strugglers, Joe Morrell’s dismissal on 39 minutes turned the contest on it’s head - with the Dons eventually finding a second-half leveller.

Nonetheless, the travelling contingency made their voices heard throughout the day in front of an overall attendance of 11,395 in Milton Keynes.

But how does the Blues’ outstanding following compare across the EFL?

We’ve taken a look at figures across the three divisions to see where Pompey’s away following ranks.

Here’s what we found.

How Pompey's outstanding 4,171 following compares to EFL figures.

1. EFL away followings

How Pompey's outstanding 4,171 following compares to EFL figures. Photo: Jason Brown

Away attendance: 1,173; Overall attendance: 3,444.

2. Port Vale at Accrington - Wham Stadium

Away attendance: 1,173; Overall attendance: 3,444. Photo: Morgan Harlow

Away attendance: 1,224; Overall attendance: 4,117.

3. Derby at Forest Green - New Lawn

Away attendance: 1,224; Overall attendance: 4,117. Photo: Naomi Baker

Away attendance: 1,245; Overall attendance: 29,026.

4. Wigan at Sheffield United - Bramall Lane

Away attendance: 1,245; Overall attendance: 29,026. Photo: Tom Dulat

