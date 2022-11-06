And with just a limited number of tickets remaining for next Saturday’s league trip to Morecambe, the Blues certainly know how to pull in a crowd on the road.

But it’s not just the Fratton faithful who are keen to watch Danny Cowley’s side in action – home supporters are also drawn to get a look at what Pompey have to offer when they visit.

So much so that the Blues are right up near the top when it comes to grounds’ average League One attendances figures for away games so far this season.

Here’s exactly were Pompey and their third-tier rivals sit when we calculate their pulling power at away games.

1. Shrewsbury Average away attendance this season: 4,941. League One away games played so far: 9.

2. Burton Albion Average away attendance this season: 5,763. League One away games played so far: 9.

3. Exeter City Average away attendance this season: 6,365. League One away games played so far: 9.

4. Morecambe Average away attendance this season: 6,944. League One away games played so far: 9.