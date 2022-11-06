News you can trust since 1877
Pompey fans aren't afraid to hit the road to follow their club

How Portsmouth's pulling power on road compares to Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton and Charlton's average League One away attendances - picture gallery

Pompey easily sold out their ticket allocation for Friday night’s trip to Hereford in the FA Cup.

By Mark McMahon
38 minutes ago

And with just a limited number of tickets remaining for next Saturday’s league trip to Morecambe, the Blues certainly know how to pull in a crowd on the road.

But it’s not just the Fratton faithful who are keen to watch Danny Cowley’s side in action – home supporters are also drawn to get a look at what Pompey have to offer when they visit.

So much so that the Blues are right up near the top when it comes to grounds’ average League One attendances figures for away games so far this season.

Here’s exactly were Pompey and their third-tier rivals sit when we calculate their pulling power at away games.

1. Shrewsbury

Average away attendance this season: 4,941. League One away games played so far: 9.

Photo: Richard Heathcote

Photo Sales

2. Burton Albion

Average away attendance this season: 5,763. League One away games played so far: 9.

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Photo Sales

3. Exeter City

Average away attendance this season: 6,365. League One away games played so far: 9.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4. Morecambe

Average away attendance this season: 6,944. League One away games played so far: 9.

Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales
