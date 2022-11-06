How Portsmouth's pulling power on road compares to Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton and Charlton's average League One away attendances - picture gallery
Pompey easily sold out their ticket allocation for Friday night’s trip to Hereford in the FA Cup.
And with just a limited number of tickets remaining for next Saturday’s league trip to Morecambe, the Blues certainly know how to pull in a crowd on the road.
But it’s not just the Fratton faithful who are keen to watch Danny Cowley’s side in action – home supporters are also drawn to get a look at what Pompey have to offer when they visit.
So much so that the Blues are right up near the top when it comes to grounds’ average League One attendances figures for away games so far this season.
Here’s exactly were Pompey and their third-tier rivals sit when we calculate their pulling power at away games.