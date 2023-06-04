News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Paul O’Grady’s husband shares latest heartbreak
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’

How Portsmouth’s record £20m departure compares to Charlton, Peterborough, Reading & Co's most expensive player sale: in pictures

Lassana Diarra’s £20m move to Real Madrid remains Pompey’s record player sale.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 4th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

The Frenchman completed his move to the Spanish giants in January 2009, bringing an end to an 12-month stay at Fratton Park.

Other notable departures over the years have seen Glen Johnson join Liverpool for £17.5m as well as Jermaine Defore’s £15m exit to Spurs.

But how does the Blues’ record £20m sale compare to their rivals?

We’ve taken a look at the most expensive departure from each League One club to see where Diarra’s figures rank.

Here’s what we found.

Each League One club's record departures.

1. Record departures

Each League One club's record departures. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

Photo Sales
Estimated fee received: £500,000; Departed to: Port Vale; Year: 1997.

2. Lincoln - Gareth Ainsworth

Estimated fee received: £500,000; Departed to: Port Vale; Year: 1997. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
Estimated fee received: £1m; Departed to: Brentford; Year: 2015.

3. Shrewsbury - Ryan Woods

Estimated fee received: £1m; Departed to: Brentford; Year: 2015. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Estimated fee received: £1m; Departed to: Watford; Year: 2008.

4. Stevenage - Ben Wilmot

Estimated fee received: £1m; Departed to: Watford; Year: 2008. Photo: Paul Harding

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:PortsmouthCharltonPeterboroughBluesReal MadridPompeyFratton Park