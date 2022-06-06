Yet he won’t have the same luxury as Harry Redknapp did in 2008 when the Blues signed Peter Crouch from Liverpool for a record £11m.

During the Fratton Park outfit’s Premier League years, stars like Jermain Defoe, Sulley Muntari and John Utaka all arrived at PO4 for big money – not just Crouchy!

But how does Pompey’s £11m purchase of the former England international compare to each League One’s clubs most expensive signing?

We’ve taken a look at the highest purchases each third-tier side has made in their history.

Here’s what we found.

1. Forest Green - Adrian Randall Estimated fee: £25,000; Moved from: Bury; Year: 1999.

2. Cheltenham - Jermaine McGlashan Estimated fee: £50,000; Moved from: Aldershot; Year: 2012.

3. Lincoln - Tony Battersby Estimated fee: £75,000; Moved from: Bury; Year: 1998.

4. Exeter - Jayden Stockley Estimated fee: £100,000; Moved from: Aberdeen; Year: 2017.