Peter Crouch is Pompey's most expensive signing.

How Portsmouth's record purchase compares to Derby, Charlton, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich & Co’s most expensive signings

Danny Cowley will be looking to splash some cash this summer as Pompey bid for a Championship return.

By Pepe Lacey
Monday, 6th June 2022, 5:48 pm
Updated Monday, 6th June 2022, 6:28 pm

Yet he won’t have the same luxury as Harry Redknapp did in 2008 when the Blues signed Peter Crouch from Liverpool for a record £11m.

During the Fratton Park outfit’s Premier League years, stars like Jermain Defoe, Sulley Muntari and John Utaka all arrived at PO4 for big money – not just Crouchy!

But how does Pompey’s £11m purchase of the former England international compare to each League One’s clubs most expensive signing?

We’ve taken a look at the highest purchases each third-tier side has made in their history.

Here’s what we found.

1. Forest Green - Adrian Randall

Estimated fee: £25,000; Moved from: Bury; Year: 1999.

Photo: Richard Heathcote

2. Cheltenham - Jermaine McGlashan

Estimated fee: £50,000; Moved from: Aldershot; Year: 2012.

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Lincoln - Tony Battersby

Estimated fee: £75,000; Moved from: Bury; Year: 1998.

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Exeter - Jayden Stockley

Estimated fee: £100,000; Moved from: Aberdeen; Year: 2017.

Photo: Pete Norton

