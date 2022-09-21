In fact, the 19,009 present for the Blues’ 2-2 draw represented their largest home crowd for more than three-and-a-half years.

The impressive figure, which also included 1,899 travelling fans, was enough to put that fixture as the seventh-highest attended game in the EFL last weekend.

With renovation work now complete on both the North and South stands, Fratton Park can now hold up to 19,400 supporters.

This number will soon rise to more than 20,000 when improvements to the Milton End are finished, with that project scheduled to begin in October.

But how do Pompey’s attendances compare to their rivals?

We’ve taken a look at every League One side's average figures so far this term to see where the Blues’ impressive tally of 18,315 fans rank.

Here’s what we found.

1. Wham Stadium - Accrington Capacity: 5,450; Average attendance: 2,400. Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

2. New Lawn - Forest Green Capacity: 5,137; Average attendance: 2,899. Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

3. Highbury Stadium - Fleetwood Capacity: 5,327; Average attendance: 3,316. Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

4. Pirelli Stadium - Burton Capacity: 6,912; Average attendance: 3,404. Photo: Clint Hughes Photo Sales