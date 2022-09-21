News you can trust since 1877
Fratton Park has had an average attendance of 18,315 fans this term.

How Portsmouth’s remarkable Fratton Park average attendance compares to Derby, Ipswich, Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday & Co

Fratton Park's highest attendance of the season witnessed Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash against Plymouth.

By Pepe Lacey
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 6:00 pm

In fact, the 19,009 present for the Blues’ 2-2 draw represented their largest home crowd for more than three-and-a-half years.

The impressive figure, which also included 1,899 travelling fans, was enough to put that fixture as the seventh-highest attended game in the EFL last weekend.

With renovation work now complete on both the North and South stands, Fratton Park can now hold up to 19,400 supporters.

This number will soon rise to more than 20,000 when improvements to the Milton End are finished, with that project scheduled to begin in October.

But how do Pompey’s attendances compare to their rivals?

We’ve taken a look at every League One side's average figures so far this term to see where the Blues’ impressive tally of 18,315 fans rank.

Here’s what we found.

1. Wham Stadium - Accrington

Capacity: 5,450; Average attendance: 2,400.

2. New Lawn - Forest Green

Capacity: 5,137; Average attendance: 2,899.

3. Highbury Stadium - Fleetwood

Capacity: 5,327; Average attendance: 3,316.

4. Pirelli Stadium - Burton

Capacity: 6,912; Average attendance: 3,404.

