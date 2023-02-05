Pompey will be looking to turn Fratton Park in to a fortress once again under John Mousinho.

Since the arrival of the new head coach, the Blues are unbeaten in their first two games on home soil.

Prior to his appointment, their form at PO4 had dropped, which included their first defeat in 11 months at home in League One in December.

Pompey’s numbers have been impacted over recent months, with work continuing on the Milton End.

However, the Blues have been continuously backed, with 17,854 in attendance for their 1-1 draw against Barnsley on Saturday.

But how does Fratton Park’s figures compare to the rest of League One?

We’ve taken to FootballWebPages to discover which clubs hold the best average attendances in the third tier this term.

Here’s what we found.

1 . New Lawn - Forest Green Average attendance: 3,033; Capacity: 5,137. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Wham Stadium - Accrington Average attendance: 3,276; Capacity: 5,450. Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

3 . Pirelli Stadium - Burton Average attendance: 3,332; Capacity: 6,912. Photo: Pool Photo Sales

4 . Highbury Stadium - Fleetwood Average attendance: 3,403; Capacity: 5,327. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales