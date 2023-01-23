With nine days of the transfer window remaining, many Pompey fans will be keen to see if the Blues will tip their toe in the market again following the arrivals of Ryley Towler and Matt Macey.

No doubt the club and new head coach John Mousinho would like to make the most of the remaining days and will be checking their finances to see what’s achievable.

Potential wages will play a huge part in that. So with player salaries determining what can and perhaps can’t be done, we’ve discovered a website that reveals what players at League One level are earning and what clubs are spending on a yearly and weekly basis.

Salarysport.com has a comprehensive list of who’s earning what at this level – throwing up a few interesting details, if they are to be correct!

Indeed, they claim on-loan Spurs youngster Dane Scarlett is the Pompey squad’s top earner on £12,000 a week – although, in reality, the Blues will only be paying a small fraction of that.

It will be a similar story with Joe Pigott, who is on loan from Ipswich and next on the list at £8,000 per week.

However, next up is Colby Bishop, who is reportedly on £5,400 following his summer move from Accrington.

According to salarysport.com, Pompey are splashing out £4,906,200 per year on wages and £94,350 per week.

But how does these figures compare to the rest of the division?

Here’s what we discovered when we checked out salarysport.com’s figures…

Note: Many clubs’ top earners are likely to be on-loan youngsters from Premier League sides, who pick up the majority of their wage.

Accrington - £1,622,920 per year Wages paid per week: £31,210. Top earner per week: Ethan Hamilton (£2,300).

Cambridge United - £1,995,760 per year Wages paid per week: £38,380. Top earner per week: Adam May (£2,500).

Exeter - £2,091,440 per year Wages paid per week: £40,220 per week. Top earner per week: Rekeem Harper (£5,700).