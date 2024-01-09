Portsmouth are flying high at the top of the League One table and a great deal of credit has to go to manager John Mousinho who has played a vital role in spearheading the club’s improvement on the pitch since his appointment last January.

Pompey fans are dreaming of a return to the second-tier for the first time since 2012 when they were relegated due to financial troubles.

Much is made of money spent in football in today’s game, and indeed the advantages that teams with wealth get in the transfer market. With that in mind, we have ranked each team in the division in order of their estimated squad value, using data from Tranfermarkt, to assess where Portsmouth rank compared to their League One rivals. Take a look below.