Portsmouth are flying this season, comfortably leading League One , but just how much are they outperforming expectations in terms of team value? Much is made of the money spent in football these days, and indeed the advantages that teams with money get.

Pompey are one of the biggest clubs in League One, but they are not the richest, and that only proves money is not everything, especially not in the EFL. With that in mind, we have ranked teams in order of their squad value, according to Transfermarkt, to see where Portsmouth rank compared to their League One rivals. Take a look below.